FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Decreased by Raymond James

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Katherine M. Lee sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.81, for a total transaction of C$465,134.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,709,286.59. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.59, for a total value of C$73,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,954. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,825 shares of company stock worth $1,496,520.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

