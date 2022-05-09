FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conformis, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conformis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 1,749.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 202,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 233,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

