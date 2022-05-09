FY2022 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Lowered by KeyCorp

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNMD. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CNMD opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. CONMED has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

