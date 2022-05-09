FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Increased by Analyst

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRAI opened at $83.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.37. CRA International has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.