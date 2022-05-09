FY2022 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.89.

TSE DBM opened at C$7.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$622.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

