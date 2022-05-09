FY2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised by B. Riley

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 56.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $46.10 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

