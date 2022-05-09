FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

Shares of HCG opened at C$27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.06 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.71.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.14%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

