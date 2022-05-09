FY2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

KAR opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.