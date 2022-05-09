FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $172.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

