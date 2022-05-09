FY2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $16.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.56.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,067,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

