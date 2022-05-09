FY2022 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Increased by Raymond James

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.
RUS opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$37.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Recommended Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.