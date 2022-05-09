FY2022 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Increased by Raymond James

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.61.

RUS opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$37.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

