FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increased by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.67.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$37.88 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

