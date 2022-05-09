FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Increased by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million.
Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$37.88 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.
Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
