FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Lowered by Analyst

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $4.43 on Monday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 73.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

