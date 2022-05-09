FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

