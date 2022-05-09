FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered by Analyst

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($73.68) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($49.47) to €38.10 ($40.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.02.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

