FY2022 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

WD opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

