FY2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Reduced by Analyst

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

