FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

