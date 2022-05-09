FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $649.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

