FY2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Decreased by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.
Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in B2Gold by 57.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
