FY2023 EPS Estimates for boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut by Analyst

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for boohoo group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

BHOOY opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

boohoo group Company Profile (Get Rating)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.