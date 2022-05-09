FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

TSE:FTS opened at C$62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.32 and a 1-year high of C$65.13.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

