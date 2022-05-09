FY2023 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.85. The company has a market cap of C$920.17 million and a P/E ratio of -45.02. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.96%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Insiders purchased 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

