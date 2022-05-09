FY2023 EPS Estimates for ReNew Energy Global plc Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNW. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,489,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.