FY2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $15.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

SPGI opened at $345.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $337.96 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

