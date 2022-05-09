FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

