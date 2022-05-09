FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.