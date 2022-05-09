FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.
ARR opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$257.98 million and a P/E ratio of -54.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.
About Altius Renewable Royalties (Get Rating)
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
