FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.71.

ARR opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$257.98 million and a P/E ratio of -54.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

