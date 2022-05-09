FY2024 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reduced by Analyst

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.