FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Issued By Wedbush

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

KURA opened at $11.77 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

