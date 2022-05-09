FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $8.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

