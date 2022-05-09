FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 163.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $29,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

