G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

