Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

GALT opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

