Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.67 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

TSE:GAU traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.57. 91,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The company has a quick ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.66.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

