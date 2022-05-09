GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. GAN has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. GAN has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $170.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GAN by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAN by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

