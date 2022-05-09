GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,263 shares of company stock worth $15,390,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

