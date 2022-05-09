GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

GCP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,072,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

