GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

ETR G1A traded down €1.09 ($1.15) on Monday, reaching €35.40 ($37.26). 413,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

