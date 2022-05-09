GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

ETR G1A traded down €1.09 ($1.15) on Monday, reaching €35.40 ($37.26). 413,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

