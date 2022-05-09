GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.61 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.