General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson Purchases 5,000 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAM traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,111. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

