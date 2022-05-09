General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,481,289,705.70 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GE traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

