Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Shares of G traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.83. 12,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,252. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 106,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

