Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

