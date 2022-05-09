GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
