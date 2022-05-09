GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $28.25. 145,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,007,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 485,723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

