Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Donald Berg Purchases 3,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.29. 459,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$38.91 and a 52 week high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 11.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

