GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently:

5/4/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/25/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/20/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($22.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($21.74) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,740.60 ($21.74). The company had a trading volume of 5,458,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.70). The firm has a market cap of £87.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($684,446.10). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.41) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($73,679.70).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

