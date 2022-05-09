Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

GBT opened at $26.87 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 111.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

