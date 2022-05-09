Global-e Online (GLBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Global-e Online has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

