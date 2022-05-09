Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 17,600 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $182,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,448,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,390,747.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMPI remained flat at $$10.38 during trading hours on Monday. 122,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,681. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -4.84.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

